Dem & GOP pundits agree vaccination requirements OK

List of businesses and governments calling for proof of vaccination grows

The president takes executive action on cybersecurity and requirements for masks and vaccines emerge with cases of covid-19 increasing in parts of the country.

We talked about those topics and more during this week’s 4 The Record with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Iowa State Representative David Millage.

Vaccines

Reality hit this week that people started using the term post-pandemic too soon.

We are clearly still dealing with the pandemic.

Transmission rates of the Delta variant for COVID-19 are high in parts of the country where vaccination rates are low.

The CDC changed course, indicating masks need to be worn indoors by everyone in those high-transmission areas — vaccinated or not — and in schools.

Some businesses and governments now are requiring their employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

Let’s be clear. No one wants to be in this situation.

Not Democrats. Not Republicans.

Gayman and Millage shared what they think of these pressure moves by companies and some governments to essentially force vaccinations.

Cybersecurity

President Biden signed a national security memorandum to take aim at improving cybersecurity.

This was in response to the recent ransomware attacks on companies and government agencies by hackers.

The goal is to come up with systems that can identify threats, detect them, provide warnings and be able to respond to stop them.

It calls on the secretaries of Homeland Security and Commerce to develop baseline cybersecurity goals for all critical infrastructure.

Preliminary goals must be issued by September this year.

Homeland Security must come up with specific cybersecurity goals within a year.

This would require the government and industry to work together.

Part of this relationship would involve sharing information to address these threats.

It’s still a very general outline.

Millage and Gayman discussed how significant this order by the president is, if it is urgent enough and how confident they are that the government’s cybersecurity experts can outsmart these hackers.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Question of the week