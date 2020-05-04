Democrat Eddie Mauro outlines pandemic policies he wants to bring to DC​

Democrats and Republicans are passing massive spending packages to respond to the pandemic.​

There will likely be more.​

Eddie Mauro is one of the few candidates for any office I’ve seen who outlines policies that specifically address the crisis.​

This is the second part of our conversation on 4 The Record.​

​

It could still be an issue after the general election with more legislation needed.​

Mauro has a six-point plan on his website that outlines policies he supports.​

One is that you would like to create the position of a new National Security Council Director of Pandemic Response.​

Mauro explained the rationale behind going this route when this is essentially the role assigned to the vice president now and how to ensure this is permanent after the president fired the pandemic response team a couple of years ago.​

​

Mauro also proposes an emergency form of universal basic income out of Andrew Yang’s playbook.​

It would pay every American older than 18 a thousand dollars a month during a pandemic emergency — not forever like Yang proposes.

​

This is something Republican Mitt Romney suggested earlier this year.

​

Mauro addressed why he thinks this is a more effective way to stimulate the economy than what we’ve seen so far for businesses like the Payroll Protection Program and direct payments to Americans and how the country could afford this on top of what’s already being done.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.