Democrat Greenfield pushes public option over Medicare for All in U.S. Senate race​

Theresa Greenfield criticizes Joni Ernst for trying to take health care away from Iowans



Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my interview with U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield.​

The Democrat holds a more moderate position when it comes to health care.​

It is one of the most prominent issues of the campaign, one that’s only become heightened during the pandemic.​

Health care

We’ve seen the strain the coronavirus has put on health care systems where there have been high concentrations of cases.​

Greenfield supports expanding the Affordable Care Act to include a public option.​

Some Democrats argue this pandemic and the impact of unemployment suggests it’s time for a single-payer system.​

Greenfield discussed why she thinks that is the wrong approach.

Affordable Care Act

One of the biggest criticisms of the Affordable Care Act hasn’t lived up to being affordable for a lot of Americans.

​Greenfield explained how she thinks we could get there.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

​