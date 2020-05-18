Democrat Greenfield pushes public option over Medicare for All in U.S. Senate race​

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my interview with U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield.
The Democrat holds a more moderate position when it comes to health care.
It is one of the most prominent issues of the campaign, one that’s only become heightened during the pandemic.
Health care
We’ve seen the strain the coronavirus has put on health care systems where there have been high concentrations of cases.
Greenfield supports expanding the Affordable Care Act to include a public option.
Some Democrats argue this pandemic and the impact of unemployment suggests it’s time for a single-payer system.
Greenfield discussed why she thinks that is the wrong approach.
Affordable Care Act
One of the biggest criticisms of the Affordable Care Act hasn’t lived up to being affordable for a lot of Americans.
Greenfield explained how she thinks we could get there.
