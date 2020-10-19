Democrat Hart stresses urgency to adopt more pandemic stimulus before election

Typically during an election year it’s all about the economy.

It’s a big issue again this year.

The economic pressure because of the pandemic can’t be avoided.

This is the second part of my conversation with Congressional candidate Rita Hart on this week’s 4 The Record.

Pandemic relief

President Trump says he won’t negotiate with Democrats on a new pandemic relief package until after the election.

Democrats are pushing back hard.

Hart shared what she thinks is the risk of waiting until after the election.

Health care

Access to health care already a big issue this election year before the pandemic hit.

The Affordable Care Act hasn’t made it coverage more affordable for everyone.

Republicans continue to push for selling policies across state lines to increase competition and eliminating the individual mandate.

Hart weighed these options.

Farm Bureau plans

Farm Bureau health plans were supposed to be cheaper, but they didn’t protect people with pre-existing conditions.

Hart explained why she supported it — to go along with her constituents — and if members of her party should think she would or wouldn’t make the same sacrifice if elected to the House.

Watch the full discussion in the video above.

