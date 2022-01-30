We’re back with U. S. Senate candidate Michael Franken.

Host Jim Niedelman asks: “How is it anything more than a fool’s errand to expect a Democrat to beat a man (Chuck Grassley) who’s won at least 60 percent of the vote in every re-election campaign?”

“He’s not the personality – he’s not the independent thinker, the bipartisan person – that Iowans thought they elected 40 years ago,” Franken says. “He’s become, generally speaking, a stooge for Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.”

Hear what else Franken has to say about that, as well as President Biden’s Build Back Better plan and pandemic relief, in the video.

