Democrat Senate hopeful proposes medical style Peace Corps for pandemics

Health care was the most important issue to voters going into this election year.
That’s only heightened by the current public health crisis.
We pick up my conversation with Iowa Senate hopeful Eddie Mauro about one health care approach to the pandemic and a longer view.
Like the Peace Corps, but dedicated to medical treatment. It’s called the New Frontier Public Health Services Program.
Mauro wants to build a team of 50,000 medical professionals that could be deployed to hot spots across the country.
On health care in general, Mauro supports the idea of universal health care, but doesn’t endorse a single-payer Medicare for All approach.
He would push legislation to expand Medicare, get rid of privatized Medicaid, lower the cost of prescription drugs and create a public option that would subsidize Medicare for people who want that plan based on income.
Businesses could also get in on it.
The argument against the Affordable Care Act even from people who generally support it is that it hasn’t turned out to be as affordable as people expected.
Mauro explained how he thinks this changes that.
