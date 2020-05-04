Democrat Senate hopeful proposes medical style Peace Corps for pandemics

Health care was the most important issue to voters going into this election year.​

That’s only heightened by the current public health crisis.​

We pick up my conversation with Iowa Senate hopeful Eddie Mauro about one health care approach to the pandemic and a longer view.​

Like the Peace Corps, but dedicated to medical treatment. It’s called the New Frontier Public Health Services Program.​

Mauro wants to build a team of 50,000 medical professionals that could be deployed to hot spots across the country.​

On health care in general, Mauro supports the idea of universal health care, but doesn’t endorse a single-payer Medicare for All approach.​

He would push legislation to expand Medicare, get rid of privatized Medicaid, lower the cost of prescription drugs and create a public option that would subsidize Medicare for people who want that plan based on income.​

Businesses could also get in on it.​

The argument against the Affordable Care Act even from people who generally support it is that it hasn’t turned out to be as affordable as people expected.​

Mauro explained how he thinks this changes that.​

​

Question of the week

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

​