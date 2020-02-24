Democratic debate sniping drew viewers, voters is another question

Democrats running for president engaged in their most heated debate so far, Attorney General William Barr walks a fine line, and Illinois’ disgraced former governor walked out of prison as a gift from the president. All topics we discussed with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg and current Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage on 4 The Record.

Blagojevich free

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich walked out of federal prison this week after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year sentence.

He served almost eight years.

Blagojevich is among 11 people granted clemency.

Junk bond king Michael Milken and former New York Police Commissioner and Rudy Giuliani ally Bernie Kerik are two more.

A common thread in all of these cases is corruption.

Rhomberg and Millage discussed what signal the president is sending with these moves.

Stone sentenced

Roger Stone could be next in line for a presidential pardon.

A federal judge sentenced him to more than three years in prison for threatening a witness and lying to Congress.

This is a lighter sentence than prosecutors originally wanted.

That demand changed after Attorney General William Barr intervened.

The initial prosecutors quit.

Barr himself said the president made it impossible for him to do his job because of his Twitter activity.

More than 2,000 former Department of Justice employees called on him to resign.

The federal judges association planned an emergency meeting this week in response to this. That was postponed and Barr remains on the job.

You hear the critics call this activity a threat to the rule of law.

Millage and Rhomberg addressed how important it is for the attorney general to maintain his independence from the president and how he does that at this point.

Debate

Wednesday night’s debate among the Democratic candidates for president was arguably the most interesting debate so far because there was the most arguing.

It did not go well for Mike Bloomberg as the newcomer on stage.

They all say they would support any of the other candidates for president if they don’t win the nomination.

Rhomberg and Millage talked about how much they helped or hurt themselves or the party, if this was the circular firing squad Republicans were hoping for and if anyone shined brighter than the rest.

