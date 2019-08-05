Democratic debates: Deep dive into race

Democratic candidates dove deep into race on the stage.

Many of them say racism is prevalent in every sector of the nation, from the criminal justice system to healthcare and environment.

A handful of candidates say the road to recovery starts with reparations.

Former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Thom Hart and Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke weigh in.

Watch the video above for the full discussion.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.