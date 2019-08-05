Democratic debates: Health care and gun violence

This week on 4 The Record we focused on the second round of Democratic debates.

20 candidates battled it out over the course of two nights, clashing over foreign policy, how to combat climate change, immigration and prison reform.

These debates highlighted the divide between moderate and progressive Democrats.

Few topics highlighted that better than the debate over healthcare.

Former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Thom Hart and Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke joined us for a discussion.

