Democratic debates: Immigration and deportation

Another issue with a range of answers is immigration.

Night one, the candidates sparred over decriminalizing illegal entry and restructuring the asylum process.

Night two, former Vice President Joe Biden took heat for Obama-era policies on deportations.

Former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Thom Hart and Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke discussed on 4 The Record how they think the idea of decriminalizing illegal entry will play with voters and if this is an effective strategy for Democrats when immigration was a key policy electing President Trump.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.