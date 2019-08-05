Democratic debates: Immigration and deportation

Another issue with a range of answers is immigration.

Night one, the candidates sparred over decriminalizing illegal entry and restructuring the asylum process.

Night two, former Vice President Joe Biden took heat for Obama-era policies on deportations.

Former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Thom Hart and Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke discussed on 4 The Record how they think the idea of decriminalizing illegal entry will play with voters and if this is an effective strategy for Democrats when immigration was a key policy electing President Trump.

