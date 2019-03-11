Democratic hopeful Buttigieg OK with Green New Deal concept

One hot button issue from the Democratic party is the Green New Deal.

It lacks specifics, but Democrats largely support it to move away from the reliance on fossil fuel.

This could be a defining campaign issue with Republicans adamantly opposed to it, primarily as being too expensive.

This is the third part of our conversation with presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on 4 The Record.

He's in favor of a green new deal, but we asked him what proposals differ from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey.

Buttigieg refers to it as a national security threat and explained how he makes that argument and addressed Republicans who say this is a Democratic scare tactic like his party calls Republicans on immigration.

Some of the other Democrats propose bold ideas.

Fellow longshot Andrew Yang wants to implement universal basic income and pay for it with a value added tax.

Elizabeth Warren proposes a tax on wealth.

Bernie Sanders wants a tax on all computerized investment transactions to pay for college for all.



Buttigieg talked about where he thinks revenue needs to come from to pay for a progressive agenda.

Buttigieg gets credit for bringing a reformation to South Bend with investment in advanced industry focused on data and technology.

He discussed how he would apply that to a national scale, especially former industrial areas that lost big manufacturing in recent decades.



Buttigieg went to Harvard with Mark Zuckerberg.

Buttigieg talked about how to protect the American people from the abuses of big tech, if laws like the European Union are needed and who owns the data of individuals.

Buttigieg once worked for the prestigious consulting firm McKinsey and Company.

He is quoted calling it the most "intellectually informing experience" he's had.

It was mired in three major scandals over the last year.

He was only there for three years and clearly not running the organization.

But we asked how good it can be for you to have this company and its recent history on his resume and why voters should think he's qualified to rein in businesses that break the law.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Question of the week

That brings us to our question of the week.

What do you think about electing a sitting mayor as president for the first time in U.S. history?





Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It's a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what's happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.