Democratic presidential candidate Bennet not in a rush to $15 an hour minimum wage

Senator Michael Bennet is clearly a moderate Democrat.

One area where he stands alone from all of his peers in the race involves the minimum wage.

Here’s that part of our conversation on 4 The Record this week.

Minimum wage

Bennet supports raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour and get to $15 an hour eventually.

He’s alone on this.

His colleagues in the race want to get to $15 an hour sooner.

Bennet explained why he wasn’t on board with that.

Oil and gas

Another issue where he stands out from the rest of the field relates to oil and gas.

Bennet supports tougher regulations when it comes to drilling for oil.

He would not end it.

Some of the other moderate candidates favor utilizing natural gas as a so-called bridge fuel on the way to energy independence from fossil fuels like wind and solar.

Colorado is an oil and gas state, but in this era of climate change concerns, Bennet explains how he defends himself against criticism that he’s not where you need to be on the environment.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.