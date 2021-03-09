Democrats and Capitol Hill push big changes to election rules

Thanks for checking out this web extra.

Democrats in Congress are trying to make significant reforms to election rules.

Here’s that part of the conversation.

Democrats in the House of Representatives pushed through legislation that would make sweeping changes to the federal election law.

It addresses voting rights, campaign finance and ethics reform.

Here are some of them in the 800-page bill Democrats call the “For the People Act”:

It would create a national automatic voter registration system

Require at least 15 straight days of early voting

Restrict voter roll purging

Establish public campaign financing with a mechanism for the federal government to provide a voluntary six-to-one match of small donations

Require Super PACs and dark money organizations to make their donors public

Require Facebook and Twitter to indicate who pays for political ads on their platforms

Require candidates for president and vice president to disclose tens years of tax returns

Ban members of Congress from using taxpayer money to settle sexual harassment or discrimination cases

Give more power to the office of government ethics for oversight and enforcement.

These are only some key points.

This will be tougher to clear the Senate.

There’s talk Democrats might try to set aside the filibuster rule for this legislation only.

Democrats argue this brings more transparency.

Republicans certainly don’t like the campaign financing mechanism.

Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Scott County Republican Party Vice Chair Rob Edel discussed how much of this is realistically possible to become law.

