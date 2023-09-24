Iowa Dems won't challenge DNC like New Hampshire over early status

Five Americans are back in the United States after being held in Iranian custody.

Almost 200 state employees in Illinois are accused of fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program.

And Democrats in Iowa plan to hold an early caucus … sort of.

Host Jim Niedelman covers that with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Rock Island mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat, who address the fraud issue.

“It’s giving every state in the union a black eye,” Mielke said. “It’s not just Illinois.”

“I think it does reflect a breach of trust,” Schwiebert said. “It’s a national problem.”

