Democrats in Illinois quietly moving away from Madigan

A few elected Democrats on the record to remove Madigan as speaker

Illinois ended its legislative session more than two and a half months ago.

That hasn’t seemed to slow down the action in Springfield, specifically when it comes to the pandemic and the future of House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Our Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell has done a great job covering all of it in recent weeks.

He joined us this week on 4 The Record to provide some perspective from the Illinois Capitol.

Pritzker’s mask mandate

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker found a way to get a mask mandate for business done when the legislative process failed by going through the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.

Enforcement seems to be questionable with this.

Maxwell discussed how likely we are to see a legal challenge from Republicans, how the governor expects businesses to be policed and if it will have to be complaint driven.

Madigan

The ComEd bribery scandal has House Speaker Mike Madigan at the center of a federal investigation.

We know Republicans have wanted him gone for years, and Pritzker pulled his future campaign donations.

Maxwell talked about the conversations he has had with Democrats about this and if they want to go in a different direction for new leadership in the House.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Question of the week

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.