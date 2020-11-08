Democrats’ pandemic strategy reduced ground game & GOP capitalized

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my conversation with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

Throw out the presidential race and you’ll see this election was dominated by the Republicans.

Another one of the big Republican wins is the re-election of Joni Ernst to the U.S. Senate.

Polls went back and forth during the campaign.

That is until the Des Moines Register once again proved to be the gold standard right before the election, calling it for both Ernst and Donald Trump in Iowa.

Theresa Greenfield was the choice of the Democratic Party machine before the primary, giving her a strong financial advantage.

Grubbs and McNeil discussed if that was a move backfired and the party should stay out of it to let voters decide based on their own merits in primaries, then make the push in the general election.

Democrats and Republicans took different campaign approaches.

Democrats relied heavily on Zoom because of the pandemic.

Republicans didn’t shy away from in-person events.

McNeil and Grubbs talked about how much did Zoom politics factored into the election results.

