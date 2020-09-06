Democrats & Republicans agree on maximizing vote

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my discussion with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

We didn’t have time for our conversation about voting.

Here it is.

We’ve seen battle lines drawn around the ballot box for the general election: Voter i-d laws, the fight over mail-in ballots, cuts at the postal service that people fear could slow down ballots sent by mail, absentee ballots challenged.

Democrats are making a strong push for people to vote by mail.

Now the president told people in North Carolina should vote by mail and in person suborning voter fraud.

Rhomberg and Kaufmann discussed if it’s possible the Democrats are overplaying this, if they should emphasize early voting in person under safe conditions to ensure ballots are counted and not challenged and the best way to maximize the vote.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

