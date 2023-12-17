We now find ourselves less than a month away from the Iowa caucuses … 29 days actually.

The Republican field is down to eight candidates. Some you’re more familiar with than others: Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, Ryan Binkley and David Stuckenberg.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to know Ron DeSantis a little better.

DeSantis was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and was raised primarily in Dunedin.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Yale, then a law degree from Harvard.

DeSantis went on to serve on active duty in the Navy from 2004 to 2010. That included time at Guantanamo Bay and Iraq.

After the Navy, he worked as a litigator in Miami and founded a company to help people prepare for the law school admission test.

DeSantis was out of the military for only two years when he was elected to Congress, where he represented Florida’s Sixth District from 2013 to 2018. He left before the end of his third term when he we elected to be the governor of Florida.

DeSantis took office in 2019 and still holds that job today.

There’s a clear frontrunner in the polls leading up to the Iowa caucuses.

The latest Iowa State Civiqs Poll out Thursday has Donald Trump with a big lead of 54 percent support among Republicans. Ron DeSantis next at 17 percent, then Nikki Haley at 15 percent, all far ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchnson.

None of the other candidates scored in the poll.

There’s also a wide discrepancy among the candidates when it comes to money. This seems to be reflected in the polls.

Here’s their cash on hand at the end of September from the Federal Election Commission:

Trump at $37.5 million

DeSantis with more than $12 million

Nikki Haley has $11.5 million

Vivek Ramaswamy more than $4-million

Chris Christie a little less than $4 million

Asa Hutchinson far behind in cash at around $325,000 in his campaign account.

You can see the big three candidates with the most money are spending a lot of it on campaign ads in Iowa.

DeSantis is making the rounds in Iowa.

Host Jim Niedelman sat down with him for an extended conversation last week during a campaign stop in Mount Pleasant.

“We’ve got tens of thousands of caucus commitments,” DeSantis said. “We’re continuing to add more support every day.”

To hear what else Ron DeSantis has to say, click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.