Some political analysts referred to Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump 2.0 when he launched his campaign for president.

Republicans praise him for siding with Donald Trump on pandemic policies in his home state of Florida.

But there are some questions about his record running the state, and who could join him on the ticket.

“I view myself as a servant, not as a ruler,” DeSantis said. “It’s not going to be about me. It’s going to be about the people’s issues.”

