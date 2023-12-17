Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis subscribes to the Republican mantra of less government.

Like some Republicans before him, he says he would try to get rid of some federal agencies if he moves into the White House.

During an interview with FOX News in June, DeSantis said he would close the departments of education, commerce, energy and the IRS if he becomes president … or at least try to.

“We didn’t have a Department of Energy until the late ’70s,” DeSantis said. “What the energy department has become is like a green-energy social engineering outfit, where they’re trying to impose these mandates.”

Host Jim Niedelman discusses that, and what students in Florida are learning about slavery, with the presidential candidate. To hear more from Ron DeSantis, click on the video.

