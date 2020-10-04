Despite debate debacle, Dems and GOP look forward to more

Thanks for clicking on this web extra of our panel discussion.

We didn’t have time to squeeze this in on this week’s 4 The Record about whether more debates are needed after what we saw from Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

I’ve had conversations and seen plenty of comments from Democrats and Republicans very dissatisified with the debate.

It was out of control.

The Commission on Presidential Debates now plans to cut off the microphones of the candidates when they break the rules, like interrupt.

Former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil address if that’s enough, how much sense it makes to have the other two presidential debates that are scheduled, and if we should expect anything different than what we saw Tuesday night.

