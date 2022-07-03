Political parties go after their own candidates more often if they stray from the party line.

Prayer in public school gets a boost from the U. S. Supreme Court. And reaction to the high court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade stays red hot.

We talk about that this morning with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

“This is a very significant shift in american politics, at least in policy,” Grubbs said of the ruling on Roe v. Wade. “How will pro-choice voters respond?”

“This is a descent into savagery,” Rhomberg said. “This is the cruelest, meanest, most inhumane thing that the Supreme Court has done … at least for a hundred years.”

That brings us to our question of the week. What do you think about the U. S. Supreme Court decision that says it’s OK for a public high school football coach to pray with his players? Let us know your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com.

