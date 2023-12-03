There’s no doubt you’re seeing a lot of political ads from the republican presidential candidates.

We’re now 43 days away from the Iowa Caucuses. But dozens of people serving in Congress right now are giving up their jobs.

The number is now up to 38 who decided they won’t run for re-election next year. That’s 31 in the House and seven in the U. S. Senate.

Not all want to leave office completely. Fifteen of those in the house are running for other offices.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kay Pence and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke.

“I think that it’s getting, if anything, even more extreme,” Pence said. “I don’t think that any Congressperson should face a death threat over a vote.”

“Right now the average age is 64 in Congress,” Mielke said. “It’s always good to have new people, and new voices, and new thoughts.”

