Do states sending troopers to border overstep federal domain?

More cyberattacks hit organizations in the United States, a major political party joins the list and Democrats in the House of Representatives press on with their probe into the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol as Republicans go along reluctantly, and Iowa’s involvement in sending troopers to the southern border with Mexico so far unclear.

We talked about all of that on this week’s 4 The Record with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

State troopers

We started with the decision some states are making to send troopers to help immigration enforcement efforts at the U.S. border with Mexico in Texas and Arizona.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds indicates the state will send troopers there.

That hasn’t materialized yet.

The Gazette reports there’s no clarity from state officials.

We often hear the states rights argument made trying to fight off federal overreach.

Securing the border is under federal domain.

Bloom and McNeil discussed if this would be an example of states overstepping their bounds.

U.S. Capitol attack

This week we hit the six-month mark of the invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

A little more than a week ago the House of Representatives voted to create a select committee to get answers into how it happened.

Only two Republicans voted for that.

Republican Liz Cheney will be part of the committee and was actually appointed by the Democrats to the committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at first didn’t seem like he would have other Republicans be part of it, but he’s since committed.

The question is, “How committed?”

McNeil and Bloom talked about how likely this is to be a serious bipartisan fact-finding probe or if it will become a stage for political grandstanding.

Cybersecurity

We finished off by revisiting the cybersecurity threats to the United States after a couple of very recent attacks.

The New York Times reports a Russian-based cybercriminal organization claimed responsibility for a cyberattack over the holiday weekend that hit as many as 1,500 organizations around the world — one of the largest in history.

The second attack came last week when the Republican National Committee indicated one of its technology providers got hit by hackers.

The RNC says its data was not compromised.

It’s not the first time a political party’s been close to something like this.

You might remember the Democratic National Committee’s computer network got hit in 2016.

That pointed to Russian involvement.

President Joe Biden seemed to talk tough with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their meeting a few weeks ago, calling on Putin to stop the activity and there is talk within the administration about cybersecurity strategy.

Bloom and McNeil addressed how much pressure this puts on the president to do something, what steps are appropriate and why Congress continues to be ineffective in this area where bipartisanship should be a no-brainer.

Question of the week