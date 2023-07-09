Host Jim Niedelman is back with “4 The Record.” This time, the focus here is the City of Rock Island.

The city recently unveiled more detailed plans to revitalize The District, creating an arts alley that builds off the current theater district and breaking up the section of Second Avenue between 18th and 19th streets that’s closed to traffic now, then opening it to traffic with the goal of creating a destination for businesses that attract guests day and night. More than $7 million will be invested there.

That optimistic idea gets juxtaposed with the recent evacuation of an older building downtown. No one was hurt and the damage was not serous enough to warrant demolition. But the timing of being less than a month after the deadly building collapse in Davenport was a little unsettling.

These recent events have Rock Island city leaders paying attention to the old buildings downtown while focusing on bringing something new to the heart of the city. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

“I think it is a wake-up call,” Thoms said. “We’ve got two other buildings that we’re talking to those owners about some issues. One (unoccupied) will probably be another demo(lition.)” he said.

Hear what else Mayor Thoms has to say when you click on the video.

