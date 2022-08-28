Host Jim Niedelman’s experience with Senator Tammy Duckworth is that she typically doesn’t shy away from a question. They pick up their conversation with the role of the Supreme Court.

“I think that it would be useful for the Supreme Court to have a code of ethics,” she said. “They don’t have to adhere by a code of ethics – and everybody else does.”

To hear her talk more about the Supreme Court, click on the video.

