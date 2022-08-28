Democrats on Capitol Hill are taking victory laps in their home states lately. It’s giving them something to campaign on for the midterm elections.

High on the list is the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

One Democrat trying to take a victory lap is U. S. Senator Tammy Duckworth as she runs for re-election to a second term.

Duckworth has to fend off a challenge from Kathy Salvi. There’s no extensive polling available on this race yet.

This is their cash on hand reported with the Federal Election Commission at the end of June.

Duckworth has almost $8 million in her campaign account. Kathy Salvi reported almost $66,000 in cash on hand at that time.

Senator Duckworth is winding down a two-week campaign swing in an RV across the state in her re-election bid.

She came through the Quad Cities, and that’s when host Jim Niedelman had a chance to speak with her about some of the issues the country faces.

