Duckworth: Military action against Iran justified if U.S. attacked

Iran’s renewed attention to its nuclear program by increasing its uranium enrichment is a serious challenge to the international community.

It’s a delicate situation for the world powers that want Iran to abide by the joint comprehensive plan of action we know as the nuclear deal.

That’s no easy task after the United States pulled out of it.

I brought up the issue with Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth on 4 The Record. This is the second part of our interview.

There is rising tension with Iran surrounding its nuclear program.

Iran is now openly exceeding its uranium enrichment beyond the limits established in the nuclear deal.

Duckworth discussed if she believed Iran is on a path to build a nuclear weapon, if sanctions enough to prevent it and at what point she thinks military action is justified.

She also addressed why the initial nuclear deal was acceptable when it didn’t stop Iran from building other weapons and funding terrorist groups like Hamas or Hezbollah with strong interests in destroying Israel.

