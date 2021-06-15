Durbin optimistic technology investment can gain ground in microchips

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

We saw a rare act of bipartisanship came this week in the Senate.

The upper chamber adopted legislation to spend $250 billion on technological research and development in businesses.

The United States used to invest more in this area.

This to compete better with China that’s made significant advancements.

Durbin discussed where he thinks the country can gain ground and if he expects this to be a one-time investment.

The pandemic continues to be a source of extreme partisanship, whether it was wearing masks, economic stimulus or the severity of COVID-19.

One of the most recent is over the origin of the coronavirus, specifically if it came from a lab in China.

Republicans want to investigate that closer.

Democrats seem reluctant to.

Durbin addressed if it is important to know exactly how this happened and if so, why not pursue this?

The commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service called on Congress to do more to regulate cryptocurrency to get a better idea who uses it.

Durbin talked about how he sees cryptocurrency’s role in the U.S. and global economy and what kind of regulation he thinks there should be.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.