East Moline mayor confident in long-term viability of The Bend

East Moline goes into the new year on the right foot and hopes to build on the success from the big addition toward the end of the year.

East Moline celebrated the opening of the city's first two hotels.

The Hyatt House and Hyatt Place opened last month.

They are the first big landmarks of The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi project.

The Hyatt Place is for nightly stays, Hyatt House for extended stays.

They combine to provide 233 rooms, three meeting areas and three restaurant bars.

All of this on the site of the old Case IH plant.



That's a big development, but still only part of the overall vision for The Bend project.

A large apartment complex called Riverbend Commons, a retail strip mall, an event center and a park are all in the works at that location.

Don't forget 100 miles of bike paths along the riverfront.



Leaders in East Moline hope this brings a strong economic renewal to that city. It's called The Bend and it has this man standing tall.

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman joined us for a conversation on 4 The Record.

He talked about how he measures the importance of what these new hotels mean for East Moline.

It's one thing to have them open for business.

It's another thing to keep them open for business.

Freeman discussed how much the city will do to try to keep the hotels sustainable.

Support from John Deere and its clients has to help.



But we asked Freeman what else is needed beyond Deere to ensure the success.

We mentioned the things on the way like the apartment complex, strip mall and events center.

Freeman talked about how significant those next steps are and shared what he knows about the progress there.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

