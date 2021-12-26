East Moline sees economic opportunity beyond The Bend

East Moline is seeing an incredible rebirth.

Millions of dollars are being spent on new businesses and housing.

The Bend is the centerpiece and driving force of this tremendous growth. Hotels, an apartment complex and a huge convention center that just opened this year are part of it, with views of the Mississippi River you don’t get anywhere else.

And there’s still more to come at The Bend.

That’s not the only part of East Moline where investors and city leaders see opportunity.

East Moline isn’t what it used to be even five years ago. It’s now a destination.

Mayor Reggie Freeman joins the conversation.

“We’re working now with MetroLink on a grant that would connect our existing bike path as located up on the river there and would bring it back south over to our 12th Avenue, and continue east down to our downtown area, so we can get people to walk, ride or whatever, to start visiting the whole particular area of the downtown and The Bend area and the Rust Belt,” Freeman said.

Hear about other good news for East Moline when you watch the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.