Effectiveness questioned for move to rein in president on military authority

President unimpeded after failing to comply with past Congressional orders

There’s no avoiding the fact the country is divided along partisan lines.

It continues to be the epicenter of stalemates at all levels of power.

That definitely holds true in the federal government.

Republicans control the White House and the Senate.

Democrats control the House of Representatives.

The latest fight that could go nowhere will surround the budget submitted by President Donald Trump.

It reaches a record high in spending.

It calls for more than $4.8 trillion in spending while only expecting to generate close to $3.9 trillion in revenue.

That’s a $966 billion deficit for one year alone, with some notable spending increases to Homeland Security, defense, Veterans Affairs and the border wall by transferring money from the Pentagon.

Among the cuts are Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, the EPA and the Department of Education.

There is a bipartisan measure in the works that would check the president’s military power — at least in theory.

Legislation to limit President Trump’s ability to use the country’s military might against Iran is in the House of Representatives.

It’s expected to pass there after a non-binding resolution cleared the House.

This already made it through the Senate after eight Republicans joined Democrats.

These restrictions on the president come after the back and forth air strikes with Iran earlier this year.

One U.S. attack killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

The U.S. insists it will not let Iran obtain a nuclear bomb.

There’s a lot at stake in the federal government.

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack is one man in the middle of it.

He joined 4 The Record for a conversation.

Budget

Loebsack addressed whether those cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are a non-starter in the House and if they could lead to a government shutdown.

War powers

Congress is poised to try to rein in the president’s war powers regarding Iran.

It’s up to the House to adopt the Senate measure. That seems likely.

Loebsack shared how much he expects the president to obey Congress when he wouldn’t comply with requests during the impeachment inquiry, if any new agreement with Iran should be tougher than the nuclear deal and include its ballistic missile program and if he is OK with the tougher sanctions imposed by the president.

Controversial Congress

Some of the so-called rising stars in the Democratic Party take controversial stances.

For example, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar criticizes new sanctions on Iran, but wants them for Israel, one of the United States’ strongest allies.

Loebsack discussed if the Democrats are at risk of being taken over by a more extreme wing of the party.

Watch the full discussion in the video above.

