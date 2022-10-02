Thanks for clicking on this website extra.

We couldn’t bring you all of our panel discussion on 4 the Record because of time constraints.

We finish up with a conversation with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg about legislation to protect presidential elections.

“I will speak in favor of this bill,” Mielke said. “I think it’s needed. I don’t want this to be seen that Republicans are election deniers.”

“I served as a presidential elector in 1996,” Rhomberg said. “We really need to rework the Electoral College. I know it’ll take a Constitutional amendment.”

