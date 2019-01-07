Elizabeth Warren's early campaign exploration could pay dividends

Here are some of the topics discussed this week by our 4 The Record panel.

+ Mitt takes off the gloves.

+ Democrats claim some control.

+ Elizabeth goes exploring.

All things that came up in a discussion with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Iowa State Representative David Millage, a Republican, on 4 The Record.

Campaign 2020

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced she launched an exploratory committee to assess whether she will run for president.

I'm not sure I've ever seen someone who started an exploratory committee not run for president.

She's a big name with national recognition.

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney is in the race.

This is expected to be a large field.

McNeil and Millage discussed how important it is to get an early start and what kind of candidate she can be in the primary process and as the potential nominee.

Speaker Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi got her hands on the gavel in the House of Representatives this week and became the Speaker of the House for a second stint.

Democrats now run the House. Republicans control the Senate.

We've heard more grandstanding than compromise early.

Millage and McNeil talked about the expectations we should have from the divided government and where they think they'll be able to get things done. Or are we looking at stagnation?



Romney's return

Mitt Romney is now a Senator from Utah and he's not going to be a subdued freshman on Capitol Hill.

Romney didn't shy away from expressing his displeasure with the president in an op-ed published in the Washington Post with the headline, "The president shapes the public character of the nation. Trump's character falls short."



Romney has gone public since then saying it doesn't mean he's going to be a constant opponent of the president.

McNeil and Millage discussed what impact Romney's article has on the Republican Party as a whole, if it is unifying or divisive and if it affects the president's re-election chances.

Border unrest

We saw unrest at the border with Mexico this week.

U.S. authorities fired tear gas at migrants hoping to come into the country.

Congress hasn't done anything to check the president on this.

Millage and McNeil talked about what has to happen at the border or on Capitol Hill for this situation to get better and if we are headed for a serious mass casualty confrontation.

