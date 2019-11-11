Elizabeth Warren’s trail of temptation

There's one time when the Dem hopeful will tell you to take a hike

Jim Niedelman on 4 The Record: If you had no encumbrances, you weren’t running for office or just you were away from politics and away from all the masses, what would you do with your free time?

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren: “Oh, I’d teach school. I’d teach little ones.”

Niedelman: Instead of teaching though, I’m thinking free time, not even occupationally.

Warren: “Oh, hiking! We’d go hiking.”

Niedelman: What’s your favorite spot you’ve ever been?

Warren: “Oh, let me think. We were just hiking up in Washington State along the Pacific Crest Ridge, was a wonderful hike. And the wild blueberries were in season. So, it was a very slow hike because I’d hike a little bit and I’d say, oh wait, there are more blueberries and I’d stop and eat blueberries right off the trail. There’s nothing quite like it. To be out, to be out in nature where there’s nobody around just my husband and me.”

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.