We’re back with Republican candidate for Congress Esther Joy King.

She ran a very strong campaign in 2020, and lost by only four percentage points – a little more than 12,000 votes.

“That’s what they train us to do in the Army is, no matter what, stay the course. Accomplish what you’re meant to accomplish …. rather than just being a two-year campaign, it’s a four-year campaign,” she said.

Hear what else King learned from her campaign that may help her win this time, and more, in the video.

