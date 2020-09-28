Esther Joy King supports more Obamacare provisions than expressed in the past

Republicans vow to replace the Affordable Care Act.

President Trump unveiled his health care plan this week.

It will be one of the biggest issues of the campaign.

I brought it up in my conversation with Esther Joy King.

Health care was already a big issue in this campaign before the pandemic.

There’s a case to be made the pandemic made it more important given some people lost their coverage when they lost their jobs.

King’s on the record saying she supports two provisions of the Affordable Care Act: Letting kids stay on their parents’ insurance until they’re 26 years old and protecting people with pre-existing conditions.

She wants to replace the rest.

King told us what she would replace it with, if she thinks insurance companies should be allowed to impose lifetime limits on benefits, if insurance companies should be allowed to drop policyholders when they get sick, if insurance companies should be required to show details of their administrative and executive expenses and if insurance companies should be required to spend 80 to 85 percent of premiums from policy holders on health costs and claims.

She also told us what she thinks about President Donald Trump and if there are any of his policies she disagrees with.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.