Thanks for clicking on this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Illinois Congressional candidate Esther Joy King.

One more topic we didn’t bring you on 4 the Record was this topic about the economy and the need for more workers.

“I think there’s efforts the federal government can do, like inspiring retraining programs,” King said. “Also, sometimes it’s all about the government getting out of the way.”

Hear what else King has to say in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.