Local 4 Anchor and 4 The Record Moderator Jim Niedelman got the opportunity to speak with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in the wake of his two debates with challenger Darren Bailey and ahead of Election Day.

Crime, the economy and inflation – a subsection of the economy – are prominent issues in this campaign as we get closer to the election.

SAFE-T Act

We’ve seen the heated exchanges Pritzker and Bailey had during the debates, notably over the SAFE-T Act.

Pritzker was pressed by the moderators in both debates to identify specific changes you’d like to see made during the veto session – but he didn’t provide any.

So we asked again: What changes should be made?

The SAFE-T Act puts a lot of power in the hands of judges. It’s up to them to decide – according to the language of the law – if prosecutors prove there’s “clear and convincing evidence” that the defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat” to the public to hold the defendant in custody.

Pritzker offered his response to the critics who think that’s open to a wide range of interpretation, the risk that this will politicize judges more than they already are and that lawyers on both sides of the criminal justice system will seek judges who are sympathetic to them.

Inflation

Pritzker pushed through the temporary tax relief measures to hold off on increasing the gas tax this year, dropping the grocery sales tax and providing a property tax rebate to homeowners.

Pritzker discussed what he is going to do if these inflationary conditions continue for a while like a lot of economists expect them to.

Budget

Pritzker touts the budget surplus that now exists in Illinois.

That wouldn’t be possible without the federal pandemic relief money Illinois got.

Pritzker addressed how he plans to sustain that without any more of that relief money coming to the state.

Income tax

Voters rejected the constitutional amendment he supported for a progressive income tax.

Pritzker talked about other ways he expects to generate the revenue Illinois needs to maintain its level of spending and if the state will need to raise the income tax rate.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.