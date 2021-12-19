Expect GOP to seize on Pritzker’s potential presidential aspirations

Democrats act alone to raise the debt ceiling while Republicans look the other way on the filibuster.

A high-risk political gamble could be in play to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

And the governor of Illinois does his own political side-step when his name surfaces as a possibility for higher office.

We talk about that this morning with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Iowa State Rep. David Millage, a Republican.

“Sen. Manchin – I don’t think he’s going to change,” Millage said. “He said he’s worried about inflation. He’s worried about the debt.”

“Setting the deadline for Christmas might have been wrong,” McNeil said. “They may need to push this back to the goalpost, to the Super Bowl.”

Hear other views from McNeil and Millage when you watch the video.

