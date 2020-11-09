‘Fair Tax’ label might have foiled Illinois amendment

'Fair' branding often not trusted by voters from politicians

Former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil joined 4 The Record this week to talk about the election. This is the second part of that conversation.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker got dealt his first loss since taking office.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected his constitutional amendment to change Illinois’ income tax structure from a flat tax system to a graduated tax.

It needed a supermajority of 60 percent to pass. It didn’t even get 50 percent.

McNeil and Grubbs talked about the the implications of this result to Illinois and the political capital of the governor, if the lower tax brackets not offering a significant tax break was a factor and how much this comes down to the governor and his supporters failing to emphasize the consequences if it didn’t pass.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

