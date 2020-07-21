Fauci’s become target of GOP criticism during pandemic

This year’s presidential campaign stays largely virtual, the country’s pre-eminent specialist on infectious diseases finds himself a political target and what to do with schools becomes the latest controversial issue during the pandemic.
All of this political fodder and things we talked about this week on 4 The Record with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.
Back to school?
First masks, now schools.
We saw President Trump reverse course this week and recommend people to wear masks.
He’s taken a hard line about schools and says they need to reopen.
There’s a lot of concern that he’s being too hasty, especially after three teachers in Arizona who shared a classroom for summer school all got the coronavirus.
One of them died.
Gayman and Kaufmann talked about what taking this position means for the president politically.
Criticizing Fauci
President Trump has taken a lot of heat for how he’s handled the pandemic.
That’s shown up in polls.
You can decide whether that means much.
The administration recently criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci.
He’s been a leading voice in how to approach the threat of the virus.
Fauci is popular in the polls.
Kaufmann and Gayman discussed if this is a smart strategy and what the risk and reward for that approach is.
Virtual campaigns
This election year has brought us virtual campaigning.
Large public rallies are considered a no-no.
It hasn’t always stopped the president.
Joe Biden has almost exclusively campaigned from his basement.
Republicans are taking shots at the former vice president, criticizing him and Democrats for hiding the candidate and potentially any signs of mental decline.
This cuts both ways.
This week the president held a news conference in the White House Rose Garden intended to focus on a new trade policy with Hong Kong.
That went off the rails and left Democrats questioning his faculties.
Gayman and Kaufmann addressed if this is a campaign strategy either party really wants to pursue this election year.
Question of the week
