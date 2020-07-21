Fauci’s become target of GOP criticism during pandemic

This year’s presidential campaign stays largely virtual, the country’s pre-eminent specialist on infectious diseases finds himself a political target and what to do with schools becomes the latest controversial issue during the pandemic.​

All of this political fodder and things we talked about this week on 4 The Record with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.​

Back to school?

First masks, now schools.

We saw President Trump reverse course this week and recommend people to wear masks.​

He’s taken a hard line about schools and says they need to reopen.​

There’s a lot of concern that he’s being too hasty, especially after three teachers in Arizona who shared a classroom for summer school all got the coronavirus.​

One of them died.​

Gayman and Kaufmann talked about what taking this position means for the president politically.

Criticizing Fauci

President Trump has taken a lot of heat for how he’s handled the pandemic.​

That’s shown up in polls.​

You can decide whether that means much.​

The administration recently criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci.

He’s been a leading voice in how to approach the threat of the virus.​

Fauci is popular in the polls.​

Kaufmann and Gayman discussed if this is a smart strategy and what the risk and reward for that approach is.​

Virtual campaigns

This election year has brought us virtual campaigning.​

Large public rallies are considered a no-no.

It hasn’t always stopped the president.​

Joe Biden has almost exclusively campaigned from his basement.​

Republicans are taking shots at the former vice president, ​criticizing him and Democrats for hiding the candidate and potentially any signs of mental decline.​

This cuts both ways.

This week the president held a news conference in the White House Rose Garden intended to focus on a new trade policy with Hong Kong.​

That went off the rails and left Democrats questioning his faculties.​

​Gayman and Kaufmann addressed if this is a campaign strategy either party really wants to pursue this election year.

Question of the week

