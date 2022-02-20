We spent some time covering an issues we revisit regularly on this program – one that doesn’t get a lot of attention in local or national media.

It’s not very sexy, but it has serious implications for all of us: Cybersecurity and cyber-ware. We talk about a spyware program called Pegasus.

The New York Times has done some extensive reporting on it, including an article called “The Battle for the World’s Most Powerful Cyberweapon.”

We know from this article that Pegasus was created in 2011 by an Israeli company called NSO Group. Its primary ability is to break through encryptions of any iPhone or Android phone.

The program can access every piece of data on a smartphone.

The FBI bought a version of Pegasus in 2019. NSO modified it and created Phantom, which could break into cell phones in the United States.

So far, the FBI has not used it except for testing. Now the United States is trying to ban Pegasus all together around the world.

Hear what former Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack and former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs say about cybersecurity and how wars will be fought in the future.

“We need more public information before anybody moves forward on this,” Loebsack said.

“The first salvo between Ukraine and Russia, in that conflict, was a cyber-attack,” Grubbs said.

Hear even more in the video.

