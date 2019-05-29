Felon voting rights & traffic cameras losing issues in Iowa legislature

Iowa State Representatives Gary Mohr and Cindy Winckler joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Voting rights

Governor Kim Reynolds made it clear she wants to restore the voting rights for convicted felons after they served their debt to society.

The measure for a constitutional amendment cleared the house almost unanimously, but stalled in a senate committee.

Both voted for it.

Winckler and Mohr discussed how they feel about how the Senate handled it and what the chances are that it can be revived next year.

Traffic cameras

Traffic cameras have been a point of contention in Des Moines over the years.

The issue regularly comes up for debate and we don't see any legislation.

Mohr and Winckler addressed people who think state lawmakers are wasting time on this if nothing is going to get done and the idea of leaving it up to the courts to decide whether they're constitutional.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It's a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what's happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.