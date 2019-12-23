Fierce gun rights supporter Joe Walsh open to compromise

Republican presidential candidate OK with stronger background checks

There’s a lot more attention being given to the Democratic race for president.

You hear talk about climate change, taxing the wealthy and gun control.

Republicans of course take a very different stance on these issues.

Joe Walsh is outspoken on defending gun rights. But he seems open to change.

Here’s that part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.

Gun rights

Most Democrats favor doing something to reform gun rights: stronger background checks, banning bump stocks, requiring a federal license and more.

All of these are attempts to address the deadly mass shootings in the country.

Walsh is a strong defender of the second amendment, and revealed whether any of those ideas are acceptable to him and what he thinks can be done to reduce mass shootings.

Pranked by a comedian

Walsh was notoriously caught on video by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in his show, “Who is America?” saying he supported a program to enable kids from 4 to 12 years old have guns.

Walsh shared his thoughts on that experience.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

