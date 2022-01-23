Finkenauer OK with some, not all, of Build Back Better plan

We’re back with former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, candidate for U. S. Senate.

Gridlock in the Senate keeps a lot of legislation from being adopted. Democrats eager to pass voting rights legislation are unable to do it unless the filibuster is eliminated or at least suspended.

We know two Democrats won’t agree to the rule change. They are Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

“I would reform it, I would eliminate it, whatever we’ve got to do to keep moving things forward,” she said. “The reality is you’ve got these senators that just hide behind it.”

Hear what else Finkenauer has to say about filibusters, and more, in the video.

