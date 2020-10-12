First presidential debate debacle doesn’t diminish need for more debates

President's health could factor into whether all debates happen

Technically it was a debate on September 29. In reality it was a cluster.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden were at odds about the president’s management of the pandemic.

It was quite a display. If you watched it, I’m sure you have your own adjectives to describe it.

We talked about some of it this week’s 4 The Record with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

The debate was marred by interruptions and questionable assertions.

Jeremy Stahl of Slate.com counted at least 128 times the president interrupted Biden or moderator Chris Wallace.

Biden’s interruptions were in the dozens. Those were attributed to Biden trying to be heard or to correct the president.

The fact checkers had a field day. We can’t get into those here. It would take hours. There are plenty of articles.

Both candidates got facts wrong.

However, the different fact checkers found Biden to be more truthful.

McNeil and Bloom discussed what the roughly 73 million people who watched this debate should take away from it and what issues brought out the strongest arguments from the two candidates.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Question of the week

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.