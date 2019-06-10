Flooding's toll on Moline will need city review for future

Flooding has dominated the discussion in the Quad Cities for several weeks. And for good reason.

A lot of the attention focused on Davenport when the water broke through the HESCO barriers.

Then a similar breakdown in Burlington a week ago. Don't overlook Moline in this.

We've seen flash flooding along River Drive near the TaxSlayer Center from heavy rain.

Cars have gotten stuck there.

High water's been a regular problem a couple of miles to the east on River Drive where customers can't access businesses like coffee shops and restaurants.

People living in the Cloverleaf Trailer Park are also inundated with water.

Moline's city government is dealing with that as well as some structural changes in city hall itself.

Moline hired a new city administrator a couple of months ago.

Lisa Kotter is the third person to have the job in almost three years.

She immediately got tasked with trying to find a new economic development director.

Kotter leads the search for a new police chief that restarted recently. And the city changed its approach to its legal issues.

Moline's two in-house attorneys resigned in mid-April. The city decided not to replace them.



Instead, Moline hired two law firms to fill those roles as needed.

That's a lot of activity in a relatively short time.

The flooding alone is a lot to handle.

The woman overseeing all of it joined 4 The Record for a conversation -- Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri.

Flooding in Moline

We've paid a lot of attention to the flooding this year.

Most of that in Davenport. Moline certainly hasn't been immune.

Acri discussed the impact on her city.

River Drive

I mentioned the issues along River Drive specifically.

I'm aware that newer businesses in the area of Western Illinois University expressed concerns about the situation.

Acri discussed how much the city is doing there and what else can be done.



Future floods

This is certainly an extreme year.

Acri talked about where the city stands on addressing the needs of the future and what type of changes would be under consideration to manage the flooding.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It's a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what's happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.