Former Iowa GOP Chair Grubbs says Trump goes from frontrunner to flop in 2024

American democracy is something all of us have grown up with and lived our lives confidently that it’s secure.

It’s been shaken a bit this week.

That’s after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in their unwillingness to accept the results of the election.

It comes on the backdrop of other big events this week.

The knowledge that President Trump called Georgia’s Secretary of State pressuring him to find the votes for him to win that state’s electoral votes.

You can argue the president actually threatened the Secretary of State.

Then, the insistence of some Republicans to challenge the certification of the electoral college in Congress to attempt to overturn the election and the surprising election repeat in Georgia this week when two Democrats won the runoffs for seats in the U.S. Senate, essentially nullifying the argument the election in Georgia was rigged.

We welcomed former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg for a conversation about those topics on 4 The Record this week.

A few days after the election, Grubbs said he had an optimistic outlook for the federal government and that lawmakers would get work done because it seemed there would be a divided government.

That’s now not the case after the Georgia Senate results.

Then the violence this week.

Grubbs said his opinion has changed and both he and Rhomberg shared what they think about the status of American democracy.

Critics of the president point to his recent phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State as an attack on democracy.

Rhomberg and Grubbs attempted to classify what the president did and what consequences there should be for it.

Last week’s objections by some Republicans to certifying the electoral college results came at the urging of the president.

Party leaders indicated they wouldn’t overturn the election, but they didn’t stop the objections and largely kept quiet until recently.

Grubbs and Rhomberg weighed where that puts the Republican Party now and how much influence they think Donald Trump will have going forward.

