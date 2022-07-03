We are on to the General Election in Iowa and Illinois.

That leaves us 128 days away from Nov. 8. One race that will generate a lot of interest is for the U. S. Senate in Iowa.

Retired Admiral Michael Franken won the Democratic Party’s nomination when he defeated Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst in the primary.

Now Franken will try to do something that hasn’t been done in 42 years: Beat Chuck Grassley.

Grassley is going for an eighth term in the U. S. Senate.

Franken is far behind financially. He reported a little more than a quarter-million dollars in cash on hand in the middle of May.

Grassley already has more than $4.3 million at his disposal.

Michael Franken raised less money and spent less money than his main competitor in the primary… and arguably pulled off a mild upset for his party’s nomination.

“Certainly he’s a little tone deaf, or more than a little tone deaf, when it has to do with responsible gun ownership,” Franken said of Grassley. “There is no excuse for Chuck Grassley to say ‘I’m working on it.'”

Click the video to hear what else Franken has to say.

